Implement EWS quota in AP,  Kanna Lakshminarayana urges CM Jagan Reddy

Later in the day, a delegation from the State BJP unit, led by Kanna, formally met the new Governor and veteran BJP leader, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada.

Published: 27th July 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana addressed a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately implement the 10 percent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Andhra Pradesh. He observed that the youth in the State were ‘being deprived’ as the government had not rolled out the quota.

In the letter written on Friday, Kanna said, “The historical decision of the Central government to provide 10 percent reservation to economically weaker upper caste sections in admissions to higher educational institutions and employment has gone astray as it is not being implemented. As a result, students belonging to these sections are losing admissions and employment. We request you to immediately implement the EWS quota which will benefit lakhs of people.”

Later in the day, a delegation from the State BJP unit, led by Kanna, formally met the new Governor and veteran BJP leader, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. Later in the day, a delegation led by Kanna, formally met the new Governor.

