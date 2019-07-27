Ongole Police get 'Fake News' about 25-month old missing boy 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police on Friday evening almost went into celebration mode with the news of 25-month-old boy M Sri Arush Reddy, who was allegedly kidnapped from his house more than a month ago, being traced in Eluru. However, the happiness did not last as long as the news turned out to be fake.

Prakasam district police contacted their counterparts in West Godavari district and came to know that it was fake news. Arush Reddy went missing from his house at Reddy Nagar area of Mundlamur town on June 24, 2019.

With the East Godavari police successfully rescuing the kidnapped boy Jashith of Mandapeta in four days, the Prakasam district police are under pressure to bring a happy ending to the Arush Reddy’s disappearance case.

A missing case was registered at the Mundlamuru PS. Since then, under the direct supervision of SP Siddhartha Koushal, police officials are trying to trace the whereabouts of the boy.