Rain affects normal life in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The people of Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Repalle, Narasaraopet, Pedakakani and other parts of Guntur district witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Friday. Normal life was paralysed in Tenali and Narasaraopet. Colonies in several low-lying areas and main roads were inundated so the people are being forced to wade through the waters.

Municipal employees swang into action to divert water flowing on the roads into canals. Vehicles parked on the roadside were submerged at Tenali. Average rainfall of 16 mm was recorded on Friday and the highest rainfall of 30 mm at Tenali. Narasaraopet Commissioner Siva Reddy and Tenali Commissioner M Jaswant Rao directed the sanitary staff to clear water on roads and evacuate people living in the low-lying areas.