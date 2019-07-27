Home States Andhra Pradesh

Son held for old couple’s murder in Prakasam

On the very first day of the murders, police felt that something was fishy in regard with the murders.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police have successfully cracked the case related to the double murder of an elderly couple, Annapureddy Venkata Reddy (70) and his wife, Annapureddy Aademma (55) who were found dead in a pool of blood at their house in Darsi town near Saibaba temple area of Addanki Road on July 22.

Investigating into the case from various angles, the police found that the couple’s son, A Narayana Reddy was the alleged murderer of his parents as he was addicted to several bad habits and planned to eliminate them to get their `15 lakh Life Insurance amount.

On the very first day of the murders, police felt that something was fishy in regards to the murders. Subsequently, a case of a death occurring under suspicious circumstances had been registered. On that day, the son of the couple and the prime accused, A Narayana Reddy faked innocence and tried to mislead the police and investigation process with his incoherent information.

Later, as the police focused on him and came to know about his vices, they concluded that he might have played a key role in the crime. Finally, they found that he was indeed the person who had killed his parents. With full evidence, the police revealed the particulars on Friday.

Speaking to the media at his office here, Darsi DSP Prakasa Rao disclosed particulars of the case.
He said that the accused had confessed to his crime and explained how he had committed it.
He was addicted to several vices and his debts were mounting so he killed his parents to claim their life insurance, the DSP added.

