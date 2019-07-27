Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three held in Chirala gang-rape & robbery case

The Prakasam district police on Friday arrested the accused in the gang-rape and robbery case at Chirala.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police on Friday arrested the accused in the gang-rape and robbery case at Chirala. Additional SP (Admin) Mahendra Patrudu, along with other police officials, said three persons - Tamalapakula Teja (23) of Perala, Yelchuri PremKumar (23), also of Perala and Nizampatnam Veeranjaneyulu (30) of Chirala - were arrested in the case.

The complainant is a resident of Vithal Nagar in Chirala. She was married three years ago and was blessed with a daughter. She took divorce one-and-a-half years ago. Now, she is residing with her parents. She is working in a shop where she fell in love with a mason A Siva Reddy.

On July 19, around 7 p.m, the complainant, along with Siva Reddy, went to the drain near the Chirala-Parchuru road. At that time, the three accused came there on a bike and threatened her and Siva Reddy. They gang-raped the woman and took away mobile phone and cash from them. The next day, the victim lodged a complaint at the Karamchedu police station.

SP Siddhartha Koushal, along with other officials, immediately rushed to the spot and instructed the officials concerned to form special teams to apprehend the accused. Rahul, Chirala Rural CI, found the Aadhaar card of T Teja and three footprints of the accused at the scene of offence. Later, the police collected details of the bike of the accused from the complainant and Shiva Reddy. Then, the police completed the rest of the investigation and finally arrested the accused.

