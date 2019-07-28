Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 mm rainfall recorded in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh

Agriculture department officials are also busy making preparatory arrangements for the Kharif season, which has commenced a bit late.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Under the influence of South-West monsoon, the district has been witnessing a continuus rainfall and in the past 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday, all 56 mandals of the district received an average rainfall of 14 mm. 

Now, the farmers seem to be happy and are fully engaged in agricultural activities.

On Saturday, Cumbham mandal received the maximum rainfall of 41.4 mm and Komarolu experienced 36.8 mm rainfall. Yerragondapalem received 36.2 mm, Ardhaveedu 32 mm, Giddaluru 31.2 mm rainfall.

Tarlupdu, HM Padu, Veligandla. Besthavaripeta, Racherla, Kanigiri, Arthaveedu and Podili mandals also received good rainfall.

Though the average rainfall is satisfactory, farmers of the district are yet to start the cultivation activities. “As South-West monsoon rains were late, the cultivation activities also got delayed and now it is slowly picking up,” PV Srirama Murthy, JD of Agriculture.

Comments

