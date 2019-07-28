Andhra Pradesh cops intensify investigation into Jashith kidnap case

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The East Godavari police intensified their investigation to nab the culprits in the kidnapping case of four-year-old Jashith in Mandapeta on Monday morning. They are checking every nook and corner in Rayavaram mandal for the kidnappers.

It is learnt that the police are mainly focusing on Lolla and Someswaram villages to nab one of the two kidnappers, Raju, who was mentioned by Jashith. Kutukuluru lies between Lolla and Someswaram.



ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh police launch Cyber Mithra wing too tackle crimes against women, kids



The police are also searching for the accused in the voter list.

According to SV Sridhara Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, seven teams are on the lookout for the culprits. The teams include five DSPs, 10 CIs, 16 SIs and 100 other police personnel.



Apart from these, 12 more teams in one of which the district SP is also present, are also involved in the investigation.

He said, “We suspect the kidnappers might be locals as the area where the boy was left near brick unit is just 8 km away from Vijayalakshminagar where residence of the boy is located.”



He said investigation is progressing well from the angles of bank loans, cricket betting and other financial transactions.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose visited the house of Jashith on Saturday and interacted with him and his parents Nagavali and Venkata Ramana.

Nagavali said Jashith would be sent to school from Monday or Tuesday. “We are thankful to God, East Godavari SP and the entire Police department and the social media who were much helpful to us.”