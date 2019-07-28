Home States Andhra Pradesh

Capital loans: Talks with banks put on back burner 

Banks approaching APCRDA, but officials wait for govt’s policy  

Published: 28th July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All correspondence with various financial institutions, which were approached for borrowing loans for Amaravati, has been put on the back burner as the YSRC government is yet to make its policy clear on the capital construction. 

With the banks seeking government’s guarantee for loan, the authorities concerned are awaiting a clear indication from the State government.

Even though several proposals were made in the past to borrow loans from various banks, they haven’t materialised. Sources said that the discussions on borrowing `10,000 crore from the banks reached an advanced stage before the elections, but they haven’t moved forward after that. 

A few banks were approaching the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) with proposals to lend the required money. “A few banks have been approaching us. Since the decision of government guarantee is not in our hands, we are redirecting them to Municipal Administration and Urban Authority (MA&UD) and Finance departments. But, no decision has been taken as the government’s policy on capital is yet to be announced. For now, the correspondence remains on hold,” a senior CRDA official explained.

MA&UD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana indicated that all decisions would be taken only after the expert committee, constituted to review various works awarded during the previous regime, submits its recommendations.

“The earlier government had presented dazzling graphics of the capital, whose construction needs lakhs of crores of rupees. However, they did not specify how they would pool those funds. We will definitely build Amaravati, but it will be as per our needs and financial position,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the CRDA is working on releasing the annuity to be paid to the farmers. Even though funds were to be released in March, no payments were made so far because of elections and the change of guard. Unavailability of necessary funds with the authority was another reason for non-payment of annuity, which will cost around `188 crore. But, now that `500 crore has been allocated in the budget for Amaravati, the authority expressed confidence that the payments would be processed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp