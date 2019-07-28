Capital loans: Talks with banks put on back burner 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All correspondence with various financial institutions, which were approached for borrowing loans for Amaravati, has been put on the back burner as the YSRC government is yet to make its policy clear on the capital construction.

With the banks seeking government’s guarantee for loan, the authorities concerned are awaiting a clear indication from the State government.

Even though several proposals were made in the past to borrow loans from various banks, they haven’t materialised. Sources said that the discussions on borrowing `10,000 crore from the banks reached an advanced stage before the elections, but they haven’t moved forward after that.

A few banks were approaching the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) with proposals to lend the required money. “A few banks have been approaching us. Since the decision of government guarantee is not in our hands, we are redirecting them to Municipal Administration and Urban Authority (MA&UD) and Finance departments. But, no decision has been taken as the government’s policy on capital is yet to be announced. For now, the correspondence remains on hold,” a senior CRDA official explained.

MA&UD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana indicated that all decisions would be taken only after the expert committee, constituted to review various works awarded during the previous regime, submits its recommendations.

“The earlier government had presented dazzling graphics of the capital, whose construction needs lakhs of crores of rupees. However, they did not specify how they would pool those funds. We will definitely build Amaravati, but it will be as per our needs and financial position,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the CRDA is working on releasing the annuity to be paid to the farmers. Even though funds were to be released in March, no payments were made so far because of elections and the change of guard. Unavailability of necessary funds with the authority was another reason for non-payment of annuity, which will cost around `188 crore. But, now that `500 crore has been allocated in the budget for Amaravati, the authority expressed confidence that the payments would be processed soon.