Chandrababu Naidu to visit US, skip Assembly session 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is going to the US on Sunday. Sources said that Naidu will undergo general health check up in the US and return to the state on August 1.

Naidu is going to skip the remaining two days of the budget session of the AP Legislative Assembly.

TDP sources said the legislators of the Opposition party will attend the House on July 29 and 30.

It may be recalled that Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, who was in the Chair on Tuesday, had suspended Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, K Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu for the rest of the session for “obstructing the proceedings”.

Ramanaidu made it clear that the party MLAs would attend the session (for the rest of the period) and raise people’s issues.

He said though the government was stifling the voice of the Opposition in the House without giving it a chance to speak, the TDP would continue its fight.

Meanwhile, taking serious exception to the absence of Naidu during the passage of important Bills in the Assembly, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said it shows how ‘concerned’ and ‘sincere’ the TDP chief is for public welfare.

He said when the reservations for BC, SC, ST and minorities in nominated posts and works were introduced, the TDP chief was reluctant to discuss the issue, which was akin to opposing them.

The minister also found fault with Naidu for lack of response on Judicial commission bill, Lokayukta bill and 75 per cent jobs for locals bill.

He dared Naidu for an open debate on the welfare schemes of the Jagan and former government.