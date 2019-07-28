Fake Aadhaar racket busted in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police busted a fake Aadhaar and PAN card racket and arrested two persons in Jammalamadugu.

The arrested were identified as Gaddam Obulesu and Maddirala Harish.

Speaking to the media in Jammalamadugu, DSP Kola Krishnan said acting on a tip-off, ARI Darban Jahiruddin, VRO K Chandrasekhar Reddy and other officials conducted a raid at a room, opposite to Brundavan Hotel.

The officials seized 13 fake Aadhaar cards, 42 fake PAN cards, 2 stamp seals, 1 computer and electronic gadgets from them.