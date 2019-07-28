Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Kapu quota in EWS cancelled

However, one-third of the seats enhanced for the purpose of accommodating the EWS category students shall be earmarked for women among them. 

Published: 28th July 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday night issued an order for implementation of 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among forward castes as per the Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Centre for admission into educational institutions for the academic year 2019-20. 

The Government Order (GO MS No 60) overrides the previous TDP government issued GO dividing the 10 per cent reservation for EWS and providing 5 per cent quota to Kapus and 5 per cent to others. 

During the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for providing 5 per cent reservation to Kapus out of the total 10 per cent for EWS, which he said has stalled admissions in educational institutions with people approaching court on the issue.

After the previous government bifurcated 10 per cent reservation for EWS between Kapus and others, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court and two more writ petitions were filed in the High Court of AP challenging the then government’s decision.

Considering all the aspects, the YSRC government decided to fill up the EWS quota of supernumerary seats as per the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019. 

All castes which are not covered under any reservation category (SC/ST/BC) are entitled to avail of the reservation facility under the EWS category.  

However, one-third of the seats enhanced for the purpose of accommodating the EWS category students shall be earmarked for women among them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu EWS Kapu quota
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp