Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Kapu quota in EWS cancelled

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday night issued an order for implementation of 10 per cent reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among forward castes as per the Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Centre for admission into educational institutions for the academic year 2019-20.

The Government Order (GO MS No 60) overrides the previous TDP government issued GO dividing the 10 per cent reservation for EWS and providing 5 per cent quota to Kapus and 5 per cent to others.

During the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy found fault with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for providing 5 per cent reservation to Kapus out of the total 10 per cent for EWS, which he said has stalled admissions in educational institutions with people approaching court on the issue.

After the previous government bifurcated 10 per cent reservation for EWS between Kapus and others, a writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court and two more writ petitions were filed in the High Court of AP challenging the then government’s decision.

Considering all the aspects, the YSRC government decided to fill up the EWS quota of supernumerary seats as per the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019.

All castes which are not covered under any reservation category (SC/ST/BC) are entitled to avail of the reservation facility under the EWS category.

However, one-third of the seats enhanced for the purpose of accommodating the EWS category students shall be earmarked for women among them.