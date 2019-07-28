Four held as vigil on ganja gang stepped up in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

According to DSP- Ongole, KVVNP Prasad, based on reliable information, Ongole police tightened the security at the Lambadi Donka area near Ongole- RTC complex and deployed vigilance teams.

Published: 28th July 2019

ONGOLE: For the last few months, Prakasam district police have been facing a challenge from the ganja smuggling gangs, which are slowly increasing their presence in the district, and this is evident from the fact that there has been an increase in the seizures of the contraband in the district. 

In a span of 10 days, Ongole Rural police nabbed ganja smugglers twice, with latest one being on Friday. During the incident, one of the accused tried to escape, but was chased and caught at Chinna Ganjam and the contraband being carried by him was seized. 

According to DSP- Ongole, KVVNP Prasad, based on reliable information, Ongole police on Thursday tightened the security at the Lambadi Donka area near Ongole- RTC complex and deployed vigilance teams to track some people suspected to be involved in ganja smuggling. 

But, due to rain, the smuggling gang changed their plan and the day of operation was shifted to next day (Friday) morning. As expected, three persons came and met the people, whom the police vigilance team was tracking secretly and started to exchange bags containing the hemp. 

Police teams, which were on standby swooped in and caught two of the three gang members, while one managed to escape with the contraband. He was chased and caught.

The smuggler fleeing on a bike and police chasing him on jeep was similar to the scenes in several movies. The accused was finally nabbed at Chinna Ganjam town and from him 25 kg of hemp weed was seized. 

The accused were identifed as S Hanumanta Rao (34) from Chandrapadu village of Cheemakurthi mandal, K Anuradha (40), of Lambadidonka, K Kondalu Reddy (40), of Tummalapalli village, Guntur district and A Dasaradharami Reddy (23) belonging to Tummalapalem village of Guntur district. 

Presenting the accused before media on Saturday, police said Angadi Chandra, from Stuwartpuram of Guntur district was the kingpin of this gang.

