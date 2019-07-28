Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur review committee takes stock of water woes in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 28th July 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:55 AM

Guntur In-charge Minster and Transport Minister P Venkata Ramaiah, Marketing inister M Venkata Ramana, Home minister M Sucharita and Collector Samuel Anand Kumar at the District Review Committee meeting in Guntur

Guntur In-charge Minster and Transport Minister P Venkata Ramaiah, Marketing inister M Venkata Ramana, Home minister M Sucharita and Collector Samuel Anand Kumar at the District Review Committee meeting in Guntur | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district review committee meeting was held under the leadership of Guntur district in-charge minister and Transport minister Perni Vekata Ramaiah at Zilla Parishad office of Guntur on Monday.

The MLAs’ demand for release of water for irrigation and drinking purposes was discussed and accordingly a plan was evolved to discharge water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project (NSP), by the irrigation, agriculture departments for the benefit of farmers and people in Guntur district. 

Narasaraopet MLA Dr G Srinivasa Reddy lamented that the officers were negligent in announcing release of water as per the directions of Krishna River Board so the farmers were facing problems in cultivating their lands, expecting water to be released for irrigation.

He said that the farmers had lost their crop due to lack of water release from Nagarjuna Sagar dam for the past three years in Palnadu region and it was due to the negligence of the officers concerned.

He said the farmers could start cultivating their lands if the officers announced dates of water release well in advance after observing the availability of water for irrigation. He said the farmers could stop irrigation if the officers explained the situation of water levels in the dam. 

Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu said that the farmers and the people of Vinukonda were facing severe draught situation due to lack of water supply from Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

So the government must take up the Varikaselapudi project to supply drinking and irrigation water to Macherla, Gurajala and Vinukonda segments. 

Macherla MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy demanded submission of a report on water supply through tractors by concerned officials in Veldurthi, Durgi and other mandals in Macherla segment.

Guntur district in-charge minister Venkata Ramaiah assured to take up Varikaselapudi Lift Irrigation project after bringing it to the notice of chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, to resolve the drinking and irrigation water problems in Vinukonda, Macherla, Gurajala and other segments in Guntur district.

He said that the government would give top priority to resolve drinking and irrigation water problems. He directed the Irrigation department officers to make plan for release of water and accordingly campaign among the farmers for their benefit. 

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Guntur YS Jaganmohan Reddy Krishna River Board
