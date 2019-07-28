Heavy rain to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Weathermen say the impact of the low pressure and circulation of winds may bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh in the entire week.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:04 AM

A woman pillion rider uses umbrella to protect herself from rain in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has issued a heavy rain warning for Sunday in Coastal districts of the state. 

It said a fresh low pressure is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal on July 31.

The low pressure over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal has moved over north Odisha, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards.

Weathermen say the impact of the low pressure and circulation of winds may bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh in the entire week.

On Saturday, the north coastal parts of the State experienced moderate to heavy rains. Kunavaram in East Godavari district received the highest rainfall of 67 mm.

Meanwhile, isolated places in Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts received 30-40 mm rainfall.

Krishna recorded overall rainfall of 210 mm from Friday night to Saturday evening and the highest rainfall of 36 mm in the district was observed at Koduru mandal. 

In Vijayawada, low-lying areas were inundated and places like Tiruvuru, Avanigadda, Nagayalanka and Kruthivennu received around 30 mm rainfall.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, as strong surface winds are circulating at a speed of 45-50 kmph. 

Speaking about the weather trends, K Naga Ratna, weather forecasting officer at IMD, said, “Due to the active monsoon winds and presence of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains. For the next two days, the climate will remain cool and the Coastal region may receive 5-8 cm rainfall.” 

Cool-weather

  • IMD warns of heavy rain at isolated places in all coastal districts of the State for the next 24 hours

  • SDMA advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of strong surface winds with speed of 45-50 kmph On Saturday, Kunavaram in East Godavari received highest rainfall of 67 mm  Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts received moderate to heavy rains on Saturday 

