Special courts to be set up for protection of children in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Guntur District Court Principal District and Sessions Judge A Hari Haranadha Sarma said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court to set up special courts to protect child victims wherever more than 100 sexual harassment cases are pending in the district.

Guntur Rural district SP R Jayalakshmi conducted one-day refresher course to police officers on POCSO Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013 and 2018 at Umesh Chandra conference hall in Guntur on Saturday.

On the occasion, District Judge Hari Haranadha Sarma said that the sexual harassment cases are increasing so special courts should deal with POCSO Act cases for speedy justice.