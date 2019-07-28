Tenant farmer commits suicide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A tenant farmer died after consuming pesticide due to depression over damage to his farmland at Tadikonda in Guntur district on Saturday.

According police, 63-year-old Allamsetty Seshagiri Rao committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his in Tadikonda. He cultivated paddy in 3 acres of land but lost the crop due to lack of rains.

Losses accumulated to Rs 2 lakh during 2018-19. He went into depression over damage to crop due to drought situation this year also so he decided to take the extreme step by consuming pesticide. He was unable to repay the debts borrowed from moneylenders.