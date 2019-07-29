16th-century sculptures discovered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A number of stone sculptures were unearthed from a tank bed by Cultural Centre Of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) representatives during a survey conducted as part of an awareness campaign, ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity’, at Chebrolu in Guntur district on Sunday.

According to a CCVA spokesperson, red sandstone sculptures of a serpent (Nagadevatha) of around 2 feet, two hero stones of 4 feet and 3 feet, and a couple of others measuring 3 feet, were discovered.

They represent the Vijayanagara style of art and date back to 16th century AD. The hero sculptures might be that of local rulers of the era protecting the Chebrolu during the Vijayanagara empire.

“These historical sculptures were submerged for centuries in the irrigation tank which resulted in the formation of a thick coat of Patina. The hero stones were of persons holding swords and shields in their hands; a fact which would help research scholars to study the lifestyle of the period.

As these sculptures bear historical and archaeological significance and serve as testimonials to the medieval history of Chebrolu, the state government has decided to shift these sculptures to Bhimeswara Temple and decided to erect pedestals there for safety and security of these sculptures,” he said.

Local farmers and cattle keepers were also informed about the need to protect the heritage sculptures for posterity.