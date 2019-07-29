Actor Prudhvi Raj takes charge as SVBC chief

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tollywood actor-comedian B Prudhvi Raj took charge as Chairman and Director of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) at the SVBC headquarters in Alipiri on Sunday.

SVBC CEO Venkata Nagesh introduced him to the senior staff at the SVBC and later accompanied him to Tirumala temple where Nadaneerajanam programme is underway.

It may be mentioned that Prudhvi joined the YSRCP during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra in West Godavari district. He also campaigned for the YSRC during the 2019 elections.

