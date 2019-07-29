Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan condole Jaipal Reddy's demise

The 77-year old parliamentarian, who was suffering from a bout of illness for the past few days, passed away on Sunday morning. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and various other leaders condoled the demise of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy.

The 77-year-old parliamentarian, who was suffering from a bout of illness for the past few days, passed away on Sunday morning. 

The Governor, in his condolence message, conveyed his grief over the death. He said Jaipal Reddy served as MLA, MP and Union Minister and his contribution to the country’s politics was immense. He was a well known for acumen and intellect, he added.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

He said Jaipal Reddy was well known for his oratory skills and had carved a niche for himself in both Parliament and State Assembly.  

“We have lost a fine politician. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Jagan tweeted. 

“With highest political values and as best Parliamentarian, Jaipal Reddy had enhanced the pride of Telugu people. His demise is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Naidu said and conveyed his condolences to bereaved family members

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy expressed shock and dismay over the sudden passing away of the former union minister.

In his condolence message, Raghuveera described Jaipal Reddy as a tall personality who laid great emphasis on values in politics and stuck to his ideals till his last breath.

“His death has left a void in the State and national politics and the present generation has lost a guiding hand. May his soul rest in peace,” he said and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM State secretary P Madhu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also condoled the demise of Jaipal Reddy. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp