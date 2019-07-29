Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana delegations to meet on August 5 to discuss Godavari water issue

Sources said that officials, in all likelihood, will prepare the most suitable plans to tap surplus Godavari waters so that they could be presented to both the Chief Ministers.

Godavari river

Godavari river (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The delegations from Water Resources departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are once again expected to meet to deliberate on the strategies for optimum utilisation of Godavari water on August 5.

The delegations from both the Telugu-speaking States, along with experts and retired engineers, met in the first half of this month to preliminarily discuss the possibilities of diverting 4 TMC of water — two from each State — to the Krishna basin. 

“We will again meet on August 5 to build on what we had discussed. Then, we will present the ideas to both the Chief Ministers,” an official observed. 

The officials have already brainstormed on the ways and means to divert water from Dummugudem and Polavaram, besides examining possibilities of tapping water from other points. 

For the record, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, stressed on the need to maintain a cordial relationship with Telangana as the inflows to the Krishna basin were dwindling and water available only in Godavari.

He noted that his government’s efforts were to optimally utilise Godavari surplus water.

And added that if 4 TMC of water could be lifted per day for 120 days of flood season, the state would be able to draw 480 TMC. 

Assuring the people that the government would not take any decision that would harm the interests of the State, Jagan added that the move would help meet water needs of nine districts in Andhra Pradesh and four in Telangana.

On the occasion, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar too observed that both the governments were in the process of drafting a policy through which the suplus Godavari water would be diverted to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

Meanwhile, after the discussion in the Assembly, the issue is scheduled for discussion in the Council on Monday.

