EG Stree Nidhi beneficiaries may get Rs 378 cr aid

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Proposals have been prepared to extend Rs 378 crore as loans to 1.25 lakh women groups under Stree Nidhi, said the scheme’s district manager M Dharmendra, while addressing the media at his Velugu office in Rangampeta on Saturday.

He said that this amount would be distributed with the help of MEPMA in mandals and municipalities in the district.

“Out of Rs 378 crore, Rs 100 crore may be earmarked for self-employment schemes and also improving living standards.

"This amount may be further increased to Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore depending on the requirement. The rest would be sanctioned on education, agriculture and medical expenses,” he said.

According to Dharmendra, Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for 300 groups in Rangampeta mandal under the scheme.