Fingerprint verification troubling PDS beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Fingerprint verification at fair price shops, which is a must for beneficiaries of public distribution system (PDS) to get essential commodities, is turning out to be a problem in the district as the system is reportedly failing to recognise many.

This has resulted in VROs using their identification to supply ration to the beneficiaries.

As such, the Civil Supplies officials are now mulling to also register fingerprints of the person nominated by a card holder to issue commodities.

According to information, East Godavari has around 16.40 lakh PDS beneficiaries.

When the new system will be in place, the nominee will have to submit his Aadhaar and ration card to the authorities. Reportedly, 1,000 beneficiaries have already shown interest.

District CSO Prasada Rao said, “There have been instances of fingerprints not getting registered into the system. With the nominee system, the issue will be addressed.”