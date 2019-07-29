Home States Andhra Pradesh

KGH Vizag faces severe shortage of nursing staff

As per the norms, the KGH requires around 1,100 nursing staff but it has only 234 staff nurses who work in three shifts.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

KGH Vizag

KGH Vizag

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The staff crunch at King George Hospital (KGH) is giving a tough time for the existing staff to manage hundreds of patients daily.

For 31 departments and 1,500 in-patients, the patient-nurse ratio is 30:2 in the wards. Instead of taking measures to recruit staff nurses, it is being managed by taking staff on deputation from other government hospitals. 

Staff crunch at the KGH is a long-pending issue.

Two years back, the KGH was sanctioned 200 staff nurses on a contract basis but the patient-nurse ratio never reached the standard norm in any ward.

As per the norms, the KGH requires around 1,100 nursing staff but it has only 234 staff nurses who work in three shifts.

For an ICU, it is 5:1 ratio against the norm of 2:1, while in general wards it is 30:2 as against 10:1.

A week go, around 54 staff nurses were deputed to Srikakulam Government Hospital and simultaneously the KGH was deputed 12 staff nurses from the CHCs. 

The current nursing staff have to treat hundreds of patients in the departments, especially in the Gynaecology and Paediatric wards.

At least another 500 staff nurses are required to provide complete care and attention to the patients. “During general transfers, not more than 20 per cent of the existing staff should be shifted but sometimes we see transfer of nurses who are experienced in tertiary care service,” G Arjuna, KGH superintendent, told TNIE.

 Also, another major issue during the time of general transfers is superintendent should be a member of the transfers committee so that he can rectify such issues at the start.

“But once the staff are either transferred or sent on deputation, it is found that the staff nurses are not willing to come back to the KGH if required, because of work pressure,”  said Arjuna.

“Government should recruit staff rather than deputing staff. While health is the main agenda of the government, why are they not recruiting sufficient nursing staff. There are many of us who work without leave which has become a common thing,” said a KGH nurse. 

Further, the 1,040-bed KGH has patients than its capacity. The hospital officials say they need more beds. With the current space, they are unable to accommodate more beds. Materinty and Child Care wards have beds in the corridors too.

“We requested for 100-bed Maternal and Child Health Block (MCH) with an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore,” said Arjuna. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh King Geroge Hospital Vizag Vizag KGH Vizag
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp