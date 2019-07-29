Meet these Andhra Pradesh men who eat live scorpions!

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two men from Kurnool district relish eating live scorpion just like how we savour panipuri.

One Bandela Mukappa (61), a resident of Maddilinga Halli in Holagunda mandal and another H Lazar, an agriculture labourer and a resident of Nandavaram mandal.

Bandela Mukappa, popularly known as Tella Mukappa, said once a scorpion had stung him when he was working in a neighbouring colony.

Due to the pain, he had to take complete bed rest for two days. As he did not earn a single penny for two days, he started eating live scorpions as a sort of revenge.

He claimed that he ate 500 live scorpions till date.

“I have become immune to scorpion’s poison,” he laughs.

Another person Lazar said whenever he finds a scorpion, he catches it and swallows it.

He claimed that chewing neem leaves in the mornings have helped him be fit.