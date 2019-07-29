Home States Andhra Pradesh

Memorial set up for people killed by Maoists in Andhra Pradesh

Maybe for the first time, a memorial was set up in memory of those killed by Maoists in the interior tribal village Korukonda in Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Published: 29th July 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A peace memorial set up at Korukonda shandy in Chintapalle mandal on Sunday by people and family members of those killed by Maoists

A peace memorial set up at Korukonda shandy in Chintapalle mandal on Sunday by people and family members of those killed by Maoists. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maybe for the first time, a memorial was set up in memory of those killed by Maoists in the interior tribal village Korukonda in Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The peace memorial surfaced on Saturday when Maoists were observing martyrs week.  It was common to see Maoist's memorials in agency areas but now family members of tribal persons who were killed recently by Maoists set up a peace memorial.

The peace memorial, set up a shandy at Korukonda, was wrapped in a white cloth and names of victims of Maoists were written.

Slogans paying homage to those killed by Maoists were highlighted on the memorial.

Speaking to TNIE Chintapalle SI Bapi Naidu confirmed that a peace memorial was set up at Korukonda.

He said it was a good indication that the people were inclining towards development and opposing the Maoists act.

He said he had never come across people setting up a peace memorial in the Agency in his career.

Meanwhile, the ‘Martyrs Week’ being organised by the banned CPI (Maoist) passed off peacefully in the agency areas. Combing operations have been stepped up to check any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh maoists Andhra Pradesh peace memorial Andhra Pradesh maoist violence
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp