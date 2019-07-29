Memorial set up for people killed by Maoists in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Maybe for the first time, a memorial was set up in memory of those killed by Maoists in the interior tribal village Korukonda in Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

The peace memorial surfaced on Saturday when Maoists were observing martyrs week. It was common to see Maoist's memorials in agency areas but now family members of tribal persons who were killed recently by Maoists set up a peace memorial.

The peace memorial, set up a shandy at Korukonda, was wrapped in a white cloth and names of victims of Maoists were written.

Slogans paying homage to those killed by Maoists were highlighted on the memorial.

Speaking to TNIE Chintapalle SI Bapi Naidu confirmed that a peace memorial was set up at Korukonda.

He said it was a good indication that the people were inclining towards development and opposing the Maoists act.

He said he had never come across people setting up a peace memorial in the Agency in his career.

Meanwhile, the ‘Martyrs Week’ being organised by the banned CPI (Maoist) passed off peacefully in the agency areas. Combing operations have been stepped up to check any untoward incident.