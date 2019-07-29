Nara Lokesh dares YSRC to prove charge against Balakrishna 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on the YSRC government, TDP MLC and former minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday dared the ruling party to prove the allegation against his father-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna that he purchased 500 acres of land in the capital region Amaravati through insider trading.

He further demanded that the YSRC leaders tender an apology if they failed to prove their charges against Balakrishna.

“The YSRC leaders are under the impression that they are still in the Opposition. Despite coming to power, they are passing time by generating fake stories. They are attempting to sling mud at the dream capital of Andhra people.

ALSO READ: Balayya, relative purchased 500 acres of land in Amaravati?

"Your chief (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) grew in life by misusing his father’s position. But, pure-hearted Balakrishna, without seeking any help from his Chief Minister father NT Rama Rao, made it in life through sincerity,” he said, in response to the YSRC leaders’ allegations that the TDP MLA and his in-law purchased 500 acres of land in the capital region as they were aware of the location of state capital much before it was announced by the previous regime.

Lokesh said, “I dare you to prove your allegations. If you fail to do so, apologise to the farmers of the capital region and the entire state.”