Pavitrotsavam begins on a grand note

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The three-day annual event of Pavitrotsavam began on a grand note at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Sunday. The temple priests performed Sahasrarchana as part of the holy event.

The utsava idols of Rama, His Consort Sita and his brother Lakshmana were later taken in a procession to the yagashala, where Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed in a grand manner.

Celestial bath was performed to the idols with milk, honey, sandal and coconut water.

The fete is a purification ritual to ward off the impact of inadvertent happenings in the temples, such as visiting the places of worship during mourning etc., as per Hindu traditions.