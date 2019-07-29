Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1 lakh reward for clues of man who kidnapped pharmacy student from Hyderabad

The accused had kidnapped the girl in Hayathnagar of Hyderabad on July 23, promising to provide her a job in a hospital.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:53 AM

money, reward

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police on Sunday released the poster of the accused in the kidnapping of 21-year-old B Pharmacy student Soni from Hyderabad on July 23.

Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan said they have released the poster on the request of their Hyderabad counterparts to catch the culprit and rescue the girl, in case he had come to Tirupati.

The poster released has four photos including two photos of the accused wearing different shirts and one photo of him driving a car and also the car, which is suspected to have been used for kidnapping.

The accused had kidnapped the girl in Hayathnagar of Hyderabad on July 23, promising to provide her a job in a hospital.

The accused — Itham Ravi Shankar (46)  — introduced to the girl’s father Yadaiah, a tea vendor, as a doctor working in a hospital in Hyderabad. 

The car, a white Hyundai i20 Asta, bearing registration number AP39AQ1686, was used for the kidnapping, police said. People are requested to inform the police if they come across the accused.

Those who provide right information and help the police in arresting the accused will be given a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.  Identity of the informer(s) will be kept confidential. People can contact the following numbers if they have any information about the accused:

Hayathnagar inspector:  94906117161
Rachakonda Police Control Room: 9494721100
Rachakonda Commissionerate WhatsApp:  9490617111

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tirupati Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh crime Hyderabad crime Hyderabad pharmacy student kidnapping
