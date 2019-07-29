Suspecting infidelity, man strangulates pregnant wife in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Suspecting his wife’s infidelity, a newly-married man strangulated her and tried to commit suicide by dousing himself with petrol at Mugitipeta in Yemmiganur on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as S Raziya Bhanu (20), a resident of Santhekudluru in Adoni mandal.

Her husband S Mahabub Basha was working as a daily wage labourer at an iron unit in Yemmiganur. On Sunday, Basha strangulated his wife when she was asleep and later doused himself with petrol.

Hearing his screams, his family members rushed him to the Kurnool government hospital where doctors stated that his condition is critical.

