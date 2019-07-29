Tougher rules needed to end human trafficking in Andhra Pradesh, says Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha
Mekathoti Sucharitha said to prevent human trafficking, there was a need for making the existing laws dealing with such cases tougher and also implement them in a more effective manner.
GUNTUR: Minister for Home Mekathoti Sucharitha has said the state government is determined to prevent human trafficking in the state.
Releasing a wall poster brought out by HELP organisation on Sunday for the World Day against Trafficking in Persons falling on July 30, the minister said every measure is being taken to bring down crime against women and girls.
She said to prevent human trafficking, there was a need for making the existing laws dealing with such cases tougher and also implement them in a more effective manner.
Measures will also be taken for providing rehabilitation to the rescued victims and to ensure they are properly compensated, she said.
President of Help sponsored organisation Vimukti - Hassena along with district conveners of HELP and others were present.