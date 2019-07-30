Home States Andhra Pradesh

70-year-old tries to set self on fire during Spandana in Ongole

Tatikonda Venkata Ramana, from Singarayakonda, had arrived at the collectorate along with family to air his grievance about a land dispute which had troubled him for two decades.

ONGOLE: A 70-year-old man who came to the district collectorate here on Monday to submit his Spandana plea attempted suicide by pouring kerosene over himself.   

Officials and public who witnessed the incident said, Tatikonda Venkata Ramana, from Singarayakonda, had arrived at the collectorate along with family to air his grievance about a land dispute which had troubled him for two decades.

Upset after his issue remained unresolved, he tried to commit suicide. However, officials came to his rescue and he was handed over to the police, who in turn shifted him to Ongole RIMS for treatment.
Later, Ramana said a few persons were threatening him that they would take over his land illegally and the case was in the High Court. “Even after the High Court ruled in my family’s favour, they tried to forcibly take our land.”

In another development, veteran journalist N Nagarjuna Reddy met the collector during Spandana and lodged a complaint against former Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, stating that Amanchi and his men were threatening him with dire consequences and even sending death threats on social media. He requested Collector P Bhaskar to provide him with security and protection from the ex- MLA and his men.
Meanwhile, the district police live-streamed the public grievance redressal programme and more than 62,000 people viewed it on Facebook. Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Koushal received aroud 111 grievance applications by the end of the day.

OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

