Action sought against panchayat officials for poisoning 50 dogs in Tenali district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A day after the killing of 50 stray dogs by ‘administering cyanide’ in Haffpet village of Tenali was reported, representatives of Help for Animal Society on Monday submitted a memorandum to Tenali Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) A Shyam Prasad seeking action against panchayat officials for their involvement in the issue.

Society secretary A Tejovant, who was visiting Haffpet with members Sikandar, Madhumati, Dasari Ramesh and Reshma, said killing of stray animals often were under reported and perpetrators were hardly booked under the laws meant for animals’ protection. The incident in question came to light as it involved mass killing and the dogs were found buried, he alleged.

Later, a case was registered by Tenali rural police and an investigation into the issue was initiated. The team also visited the local municipality to inquire about the steps taken for protection of strays.The municipality’s health officer, BV Ramana, reportedly told the team that it was decided there would not be any further killing of animals and measures would be taken to control their population as per the government’s instructions. Sterilisation programmes would be taken up in a phased manner.Meanwhile, RDO Shyam Prasad has assured the team that an inquiry into the incident would be conducted.