Andhra Pradesh reshuffles 11 IPS officers

In the process, the government changed some of the assistant SPs and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs).

Published: 30th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday affected reshuffle of 11 IPS officers, including four senior officers. In the reshuffle, the government posted new heads to Home Guards, Special Protection Force (SPF), Drug Control Administration (DCA) and Legal Metrology.

Dr M Kantha Rao (1999-batch), who was the first officer to head the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati, created to curb smuggling of the precious red sanders wood, was among those who were transferred.

TAGS
bureaucratic reshuffle Andhra Pradesh IPS officers
