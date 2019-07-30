Assembly passes 5 Bills, Council 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Monday passed five Bills including the AP Land Titling Bill intended for establishment, administration and management of a system of title registration of immovable properties to ensure absolute rights to the actual owners and curb the irregularities being made by land mafia.

The other Bills passed by the Assembly include the AP Payment of Salaries and Pension and Removal of Disqualification (amendment), the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bills, the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Bill and the AP Appropriation Bill, 2019.