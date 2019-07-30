Home States Andhra Pradesh

Assembly passes AP Appropriation Bill

The AP Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the AP Appropriation Bill with an outlay of Rs 2.32 lakh crore (Rs 2,32,287,00,11,000).

Published: 30th July 2019 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the AP Appropriation Bill with an outlay of Rs 2.32 lakh crore (Rs 2,32,287,00,11,000).

Answering questions raised by TDP members on development works and law and order issues, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy alleged that the previous TDP government had failed to implement its flagship programmes such as loan waiver and unemployment allowance. Giving figures related to the allocation and expenditure of funds made by the TDP government for unemployment allowance and debt redemption scheme, Buggana said that after coming to power with the slogan ‘Job Kavalante, Babu Ravali’, the TDP government had ignored the youth.

“No allocation was made for the unemployment allowance scheme in the 2014-15, 15-16 and 16-17 budgets. After allocating Rs 500 crore in 2017-18 budget, the government did not spend a single rupee. And in the last fiscal (2018-19), a sum of Rs 1,000 crore was allocated for the purpose and spent a meagre Rs 273 crore, that too just some months before the elections,’’ Buggana said and fumed at the TDP leaders for urging the present government to continue the schemes.

Similarly, the TDP government, after reducing the loan waiver amount to Rs 24,000 crore from Rs 87,000 crore, failed in fulfilling its  promises made to the farmers. After allocating Rs 16,512 crore for the purpose, the TDP government spent Rs 15,279 crore in the last five years and did not make any allocation for the payment of the remaining money in the vote-on-account budget passed by it before the elections, he pointed out.

Liquor prices to be hiked
Complete prohibition of liquor in a phased manner. Liquor prices will be increased so as to keep it out of reach of common man
State govt will take the Central aid of Rs 6,000 crore for implementing Rythu Bharosa (Rs 12,500 to farmers a year)
Previous TDP govt awarded housing works through AP TIDCO at Rs 2,200 per square feet. The YSRC govt is contemplating taking up it at  Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 per sq ft

