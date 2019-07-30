Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu's Anna Canteens to be closed from Aug 1?

Though there has been no official announcement to this end, foundation sources said they were told to temporarily stop supplying food from August 1.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the YSRC government ushers in new policies, the old projects are gradually being phased out. One such project is Anna Canteen, where a meal could be had at Rs 5. Now this project, started by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to close shutters from August 1.
The Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, the service provider, was told to close after supplying the last meal on July 31. This will impact hundreds of women working in Anna Canteens in Visakhapatnam district, who are worried about their jobs and beneficiaries who depend on the canteen for their daily nourishment.

Though there has been no official announcement to this end, foundation sources said they were told to temporarily stop supplying food from August 1. This will impact hundreds of women working in Anna Canteens in the district, who are worried about losing their jobs and those who depend on it for their daily food. With around 26 canteens in the city under GVMC limits, each canteen has around seven to 10 workers, majority of whom are women who work for a salary of Rs 6,000 per month.

The previous government started the project last year. The canteens set up near hospitals are crowded as commoners do not get meals at that price and received a good public response, especially for those 7 `5. “The government should reconsider as the scheme is ensuring food for poor and downtrodden. The closure of Anna Canteens will cause large-scale resentment among people, I am sure,” Rajasekhar, a beneficiary, said.  In a confused state about their jobs, women workers of Anna Canteen Workers’ Union approached District Collector V Vinay Chand on Monday and submitted their representation at Spandana grievance redressal cell. They asked the government to take over the project and continue serving food for the poor. With a majority of the canteens located in hospital zones, there are many who are benefitted getting a meal for `5.

“Earlier, there was no limit on supply of meals, but later on they were limited to 800 meals per canteen. In the past few weeks, each canteen provided only 600 meals. Canteens, which had around 33,250 people eating food daily, reduced to around 14,000 in the past few weeks. This is an indication that the project would be shelved soon. Till date we haven’t received any information,” P Mani of Anna Canteen  Workers’ Union (CITU) said. Woman workers of the canteens allege that despite meagre pay,  workers of some canteens are yet to get salary for the last two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Canteen Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp