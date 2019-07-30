Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari water in EG filled to the brim

Water at Eguva Kothur was flowing three feet above the causeway, cutting off the road connectivity between Diguva Kotturu and 19 agency villages.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU/VIJAYAWADA: Due to heavy inflows into Godavari river and its tributaries following heavy rains in upper catchment areas over the past few days, water levels at both Polavaram and Dowleswaram are on the rise. On Monday around 8 pm, water from Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajamahendravaram was released into the sea at 98,134 cusecs discharge rate.

Water at Eguva Kothur was flowing three feet above the causeway, cutting off the road connectivity between Diguva Kotturu and 19 agency villages. APSRTC buses going to these villages had to return from Wadapalle.

Locals of Tekuru and Koruturu villages had to trek to their villages on the muddy and drenched roads.  
With construction of a cofferdam as part of the Polavaram project underway, Kothur causeway was flooded even when water level was only at 24 feet. Normally, floodwater flows over it when the water-level reaches 42 feet.

Now with cofferdam construction in progress, the increased inflows are posing a threat to villages in the Agency. On Monday, water level in Godavari at Polavaram was at 8.24 metre and, in the next 24 hours, it is expected to touch 10-metre mark, CWC AE A Srawanan said.  Polavaram Tahasildar Chittibabu told TNIE that essential commodities sufficient for three months have been provided to people in 19 villages upstream of Polavaram.

After a long while, water-level at Pushkar Ghat has reached 47 feet. The first warning will be issued when it reaches 50 feet. Irrigation Department’s Executive Engineer, Headworks (Dowleswaram), R Mohan Rao said 2.5 lakh cusecs of water would be released if rains continued to lash upper areas for another 4-5 days, adding that the situation was being monitored.

More rainfall likely for next two days: IMD
Indian Meterological Department has said southwest monsoon continued to be vigorous and light to moderate rains was expected in several parts of coastal districts for the next two days. Vizag and Godavari districts got respite from intermittent rains on Monday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari river
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp