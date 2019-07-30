Godavari water in EG filled to the brim

By Express News Service

ELURU/VIJAYAWADA: Due to heavy inflows into Godavari river and its tributaries following heavy rains in upper catchment areas over the past few days, water levels at both Polavaram and Dowleswaram are on the rise. On Monday around 8 pm, water from Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajamahendravaram was released into the sea at 98,134 cusecs discharge rate.

Water at Eguva Kothur was flowing three feet above the causeway, cutting off the road connectivity between Diguva Kotturu and 19 agency villages. APSRTC buses going to these villages had to return from Wadapalle.

Locals of Tekuru and Koruturu villages had to trek to their villages on the muddy and drenched roads.

With construction of a cofferdam as part of the Polavaram project underway, Kothur causeway was flooded even when water level was only at 24 feet. Normally, floodwater flows over it when the water-level reaches 42 feet.

Now with cofferdam construction in progress, the increased inflows are posing a threat to villages in the Agency. On Monday, water level in Godavari at Polavaram was at 8.24 metre and, in the next 24 hours, it is expected to touch 10-metre mark, CWC AE A Srawanan said. Polavaram Tahasildar Chittibabu told TNIE that essential commodities sufficient for three months have been provided to people in 19 villages upstream of Polavaram.

After a long while, water-level at Pushkar Ghat has reached 47 feet. The first warning will be issued when it reaches 50 feet. Irrigation Department’s Executive Engineer, Headworks (Dowleswaram), R Mohan Rao said 2.5 lakh cusecs of water would be released if rains continued to lash upper areas for another 4-5 days, adding that the situation was being monitored.

More rainfall likely for next two days: IMD

Indian Meterological Department has said southwest monsoon continued to be vigorous and light to moderate rains was expected in several parts of coastal districts for the next two days. Vizag and Godavari districts got respite from intermittent rains on Monday