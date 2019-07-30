Indigenous LCU ship commissioned

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: LCU L56, the sixth ship of the Landing Craft Utility (LCU) MK IV class, was commissioned into the Indian Navy by Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain at an impressive ceremony held at Naval Dockyard here on Monday.

The commissioning ceremony commenced with a guard of honour to the ENC FoC-in-C on arrival. The inaugural address was delivered by Rear Garden Reach Shipbuilders’ and Engineers’ (GRSE), Kolkata. Admiral VK Saxena (Retd) CMD.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Jain congratulated the GRSE for being the first shipyard in the country to have built the 100th warship. He said the induction of indigenous LCU L56 will add to maritime and HADR capability of ANC as the ship will be deployed for multi-role activities such as beaching operations, search and rescue missions, disaster relief operations, coastal patrol, and surveillance operations along the Andaman and Nicobar Group of Islands.

LCU L56 will play an important role in safeguarding maritime interest of the country on eastern front. He later unveiled the commissioning plaque and dedicated the ship to the nation. Earlier, the commissioning warrant of the ship was read out by Commanding Officer, Lt Commander Gopinath Narayanan. Subsequently, hoisting of the Naval Ensign onboard for the first time and ‘Breaking of the Commissioning Pennant’ with the National Anthem being played marked the end of the ceremony. Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar, Vice Admiral AK Saxena, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition IHQMoD (N), Major General Biji Mathew, Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar and Naval Component Commander (NAVCC) ANC were present.

Design and Specs

LCU L56 is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from the ship to shore. It will also be deployed for activities such as search and rescue and disaster relief operations