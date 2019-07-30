No plan to hand over Machilipatnam port to Telangana: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu has refuted allegations made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh that the State government is trying to hand over Machilipatnam port to the Telangana government.

“It is a baseless allegation and ignorant rambling to mislead people. There is not an iota of truth in the tweets of either Chandrababu Naidu or his son Nara Lokesh. There was never a proposal at any point to handover Machilipatnam port to Telangana. The same issue was clarified even in the Assembly by Industries Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that the YSRC government was trying to give Machilipatnam Port to the Telangana government.