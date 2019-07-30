Home States Andhra Pradesh

Number of big cats in AP increases to 48

 According to an estimate, the dense Nallamala forest is the habitat for 55 per cent of tiger population in the State.

Published: 30th July 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger, tiger census

Chief Conservator of Forests K Gopinatha told TNIE that the tiger census was conducted separately in Telangana and AP post bifurcation. (Filr photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Tiger Census 2018 has brought cheer to wildlife enthusiasts. The number of big cats has gone up by six when compared to last census. In 2014, the number of tigers in Nallamala forest spread across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was 68. The tiger population in both the States has increased to 74 now.

Chief Conservator of Forests K Gopinatha told TNIE that the tiger census was conducted separately in Telangana and AP post bifurcation. There are 48 tigers in AP, while the number of big cats in Telangana is 26. The Chief Conservator attributed the rise in tiger population to the efforts made by the Forest Department in wildlife conservation by roping in the native Chenchu tribals of Nallamala.

According to an estimate, the dense Nallamala forest is the habitat for 55 per cent of tiger population in the State. Of the total, half of the tigers live in Atmakur division of Kurnool district, which means that it is a habitat for nearly 22 big cats. There  are at least 10 tiger cubs in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in Nallamala, he said.

The population of national animal is generally counted by collecting its pugmarks taken on plaster of Paris. However, the tiger census was conducted by using advanced cameras and other modern equipment this time, which is more accurate.

As many as 100 teams were deployed for the census in the forest divisions of Atmakur, Nandyal, Markapur and Giddalur, which come under the limits of NSTR spread in 5,937 km. However, the core area of tigers is 2,444 km in Nallamala forest spread in Kurnool, Guntur and Prakasam districts of AP and Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda in Telangana, he added.

Big count

  • January 20 to 28, 2018 Tiger census conducted
  • 45 days Total duration, including training session for the forest staff
  • 250 No. of staff deployed in Nallamala forest for tiger census
TAGS
Andhra Tiger population
