Smugglers ‘using’ Kakinada port to export PDS rice

S Sanjay Kumar By

Express News Service

ELURU: Subsidised rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries is allegedly being diverted in the district. Sources in the vigilance department said the PDS rice is being exported to Bangladesh and other countries.

According to sources, smugglers buy rice from fair price shops and dealers at Rs 10 per kilogram. The commodity is then polished, packed and labelled, and taken to Kakinada port for export. In the open market, the same rice is sold for Rs 40-Rs 50 per kg. Though police and vigilance officials often conduct raids to check irregularities in the PDS, the sale of subsidised rice in other countries is reportedly going on unabated.

Civil Supplies officials said the district has 12.39 lakh ration cardholders who get around 1.56 lakh quintal of rice between 1st and 15th of every month at Re 1 per kg. So far, the officials have seized PDS rice worth Rs 100 crore being illegally exported, which exposes the enormity of the scam.

The sources added the smugglers tamper with the bio-metric system at ration shops and were able to buy rice from the dealers. They even purchase subsidised rice from Telangana and transport it to the Kakinada port.

Commenting on the issue, Vigilance Circle Inspector Wilson said the police have received numerous complaints about the diversion of PDS rice, adding that his department officials even have seized rice being illegally brought to the district. The department has intensified its vigil on rice smugglers and strict action would be taken against the culprits, he added.