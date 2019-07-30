Taekwondo instructors of Srikakulam seek payment of dues

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 47 instructors provided training in self-defence techniques to the girl students of about 450 schools in various parts of the district for three month from December 2018.

The programme was executed by Sarva Siksha Abhyan of Department of School Education. New Andhra Pradesh Taekwondo Association had signed an MoU for providing training in self-defence in the schools of Srikakulam,Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Although the project was completed a few months ago, the agency is yet to make final settlement with the instructors.

About 20 instructors from various parts of the district on Monday lodged a complaint against the contacting agency demanding the full and final settlement.