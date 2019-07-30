Vizag cybercrime cops win best crime detection award 

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Explaining their efforts, Vizag cybercrime police inspector V Gopinath said the officers spent hours only to analyse 7,010 common numbers as the accused made WhatsApp VOIP calls.

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang presented the Award for Best in Crime Detection (ABCD) to police officials at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday.  
Vizag city cybercrime police bagged the first prize for solving the sensational case of extortion of money by four youths, impersonating themselves as personal secretary of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Vizianagaram Central Crime Station (CCS) police received the second prize for solving a theft case and Railway Kodur police of Kadapa district got the third prize for solving the murder case of a Muslim youth.

Addressing the media, DGP said a total of eight cases were shortlisted and three were selected based on various parameters such as efforts, intelligence and presence of mind of officials while investigating the case.

Sawang said that such awards would bring a friendly competition among police and help them share, know, improve and refine their style of investigation.Awards were given to those officers who thought out of the box and solved critical cases with their outstanding investigation skills and presence of mind, the DGP said and added that in all the three cases, the investigating officers showed their mettle while unravelling the mystery.

Explaining their efforts behind the investigation, Vizag cybercrime police inspector V Gopinath said the officers spent hours only to analyse 7,010 common numbers as the accused made WhatsApp VOIP calls. Based on the complaint of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh, police tried to trace IP address of the accused. “Unfortunately, we did not get needed help from WhatsApp. They gave anonymous IP address, which made us verify Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDRs) to trace the IMEI numbers of the mobile phones used by the accused.

After validating cell IDs with the tower location and WhatsApp destination server IP address through command prompt and further filtration, we obtained the customer application form and showed it to driver of Bandaru Satyanarayana, who lost `10 lakh to the gang. The accused, P Vishnu Murthy and his three friends, were arrested and `5.8 lakh cash and gold ornaments were recovered,” the CI said.

Similarly, Vizianagaram Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP J Papa Rao explained how he and his team arrested a lorry driver who absconded with a paper load of truck. Also, Railway Kodur police inspector K Balaiah recounted his team’s investigation.

