AP pharma student, kidnapped on pretext of job promise, returns home after a week

Amidst reports that the kidnapper along with the woman was moving around in Tirupati, the woman coming back safe gave a big relief to the family, but the kidnapper is still absconding.

HYDERABAD:  After many twists and turns, the kidnap mystery of the 20-year-old pharmacy student ended on Tuesday with the woman arriving at the MG bus station in the wee hours of Tuesday.

One of her friends Mounika, who saw her informed her parents, who in turn alerted Rachakonda police. The woman was kidnapped from Hayathnagar, a week ago by a miscreant who promised her a job. Amidst reports that the kidnapper along with the woman was moving around in Tirupati, the woman coming back safe gave a big relief to the family, but the kidnapper is still absconding. 

Around 5.30 am, the victim’s friend Mounika found her waiting on the platform and approached her. “ I was following the news of her kidnap and recognised her immediately. I found her safe and sound. From my mobile, she spoke to her parents. Later they along with the police, took her from MG bus station,” said Mounika.

The victim also told Mounika that after the kidnap, they travelled to Tirupati and then to Addanki in Andhra Pradesh. At Addanki, Ravi Sekhar made her board a bus. “She told that she went to Tirupati to sign an agreement related to her new job,” added Mounika.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family members also expressed happiness on her safe return. Her younger sister, a nursing student, said they were worried about her safety, but now they joy knew no bounds. The woman told police that she was not aware of the kidnap till her friend told her. She explained to police how Ravi Sekhar made her believe about the job, due to which she did not protest anywhere. 

Kidnapper used Jagan’s name
Though the victim coming back safe gave a big relief to Rachakonda police, but the kidnapper still on the run, is keeping them on their toes. Inquiries revealed that Ravi Sekhar, who used a stolen car to kidnap the woman, had stolen the car from Karnataka. Claiming to be a close relative of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ravi Sekhar had approached the car owner and assured him of any help in the State. Later, Ravi Sekhar asked the owner to lend him his vehicle as he has to collect money from someone.  

