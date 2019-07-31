AP's ex-Ranji player who impersonated MSK Prasad held for extortion bid

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Nellore Rural police nabbed former Ranji player Budumuru Nagaraju (27) for trying to extort money from a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the Rural Police Station, Nellore Rural DSP KV Raghava Reddy said that Nagaraju belongs to Yavvaripeta in Polanki mandal of Srikakulam district and was residing at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

He is an MBA graduate and represented Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy matches during 2014-2016. He targeted several corporate offices and managements of private hospitals and demanded money from them. Nagaraju introduced himself as KNR, personal secretary to the Chief Minister and sought the hospital management to extend financial support to Ranji player Nagaraju.

He told the hospital authorities that the logo of the hospital would be displayed on the cricket bat of Nagaraju for one year. On suspicion, the management lodged a complaint with the police. Following which, the Nellore rural police nabbed Nagaraju when he visited the hospital to collect money. They booked a case against him under Crime No. 272/19 u/s 419, 420 r/w 511 IPC.

Nagaraju has been nabbed five times in various cases at Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Earlier in May, Nagaraju had landed behind bars after being accused of defrauding people by impersonating BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad.