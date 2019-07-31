Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s official: Anna Canteens started by Chandrababu Naidu to stay

The AP government on Tuesday clarified that they have no intention to discontinue the scheme, but will chalk out a plan to see that the scheme will reach the needy.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anna canteen

TDP government introduced the canteens to provide food at subsidised rate of Rs 5 and more than 4.36 crore people have been benefitted from the scheme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid apprehensions that the Anna Canteens, introduced by the previous TDP government to provide food at subsidised rates to the poor and middle class, will be shut down from August 1, the State government on Tuesday clarified that they have no intention to discontinue the scheme, but will chalk out a plan to see that the scheme will reach the needy.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, TDP members Velagapudi Ramakrishna and others said the then TDP government introduced the canteens to provide food at subsidised rate of Rs 5 and more than 4.36 crore people have been benefitted from the scheme.

YSRC members Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the TDP used the canteens for publicity by painting them with yellow colour (TDP’s colour). Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said they have no intention to discontinue the Anna Canteens. “We will streamline the functioning of the canteens. The TDP government had constructed the canteens wherever they found land. Some canteens are not serving the purpose,’’ he said. 

Anna Canteens
Comments(1)

  • Vijay
    This AP Government hurting the poor people with the dirty politics. Why can't they put AP name instead of Anna or Rajanna Canteen Names? When AP Government is struggling in Economy and Why this CM is wasting public money towards Rebranding? Any MP or MLA knows the meaning of Rebranding? This present AP Govt cannot concentrate on important things. it is very awful for the AP People. At least Educated People should think about next time when are voting but no one can teach about the Vote Value to Educated and Uneducated People. We need to learn a lot. It is very awful and unhappy because the AP People will stay with Caste
    18 hours ago reply
