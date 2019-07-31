It’s official: Anna Canteens started by Chandrababu Naidu to stay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid apprehensions that the Anna Canteens, introduced by the previous TDP government to provide food at subsidised rates to the poor and middle class, will be shut down from August 1, the State government on Tuesday clarified that they have no intention to discontinue the scheme, but will chalk out a plan to see that the scheme will reach the needy.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, TDP members Velagapudi Ramakrishna and others said the then TDP government introduced the canteens to provide food at subsidised rate of Rs 5 and more than 4.36 crore people have been benefitted from the scheme.

YSRC members Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that the TDP used the canteens for publicity by painting them with yellow colour (TDP’s colour). Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said they have no intention to discontinue the Anna Canteens. “We will streamline the functioning of the canteens. The TDP government had constructed the canteens wherever they found land. Some canteens are not serving the purpose,’’ he said.