Six arrested for running fake certificate racket in Nellore

Gudur DSP B Bhavani Harsha said acting on a tip-off, Vakadu circle police conducted surprise checks at a xerox centre in Kothagunta centre of Chittamur mandal.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

  Vakadu circle police with the accused

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Vakadu circle police busted a fake certificate gang and nabbed six persons. They recovered fake SSC marks memos, transfer certificates, computers, scanners, seals of school headmasters, rubber stamps and also Aadhaar cards of various people. The arrested were identified as B Suresh (36), B Nagamani (39), B Venkatesh (28), B Nagaraju (35), K Suneel Reddy and Ramesh.

Addressing the media at his chamber here on Tuesday, Gudur DSP B Bhavani Harsha said acting on a tip-off, Vakadu circle police conducted surprise checks at a xerox centre in Kothagunta centre of Chittamur mandal.“We have found that the culprits have saved the data of various State boards. We have seized board mark sheets and university mark sheets. Vakadu circle police nabbed six persons and a manhunt has been launched for two others who are at large,” the DSP said.

Accused Suresh hails from  Chittamur mandal. He has been running a xerox shop at Kothagunta Junction and producing fake certificates with the cooperation of others. The gang was found forging mark sheets of several State boards. Vakadu Circle Inspector K Narasimha Rao, Chittamur Sub-Inspector Kishore Babu, Vakadu SI Bhojya and others were present.

