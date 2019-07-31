Suspecting her fidelity, Andhra man strangles wife to death

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old man - T Yesebu - allegedly strangled his wife T Sravani with an electric wire while she was fast asleep in their house at Maddalakatla village under Peddaraveedu mandal of Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, Yesebu married Sravani (35) around 10 years back and they were blessed with a daughter and a son. Suspecting the fidelity of his wife for a few years now, Yesebu started physically harassing her. On Monday night, the couple quarrelled over a small issue. In a fit of rage, Yesebu picked up an electric wire and strangled his wife with it. Later, he fled the house.

Suspecting unusual calm in the house in the morning on the following day, neighbours went to Yesebu’s house and found Sravani dead on the bed. Immediately, they informed the police. Peddaraveedu Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramakrishna, along with his staff, rushed to the spot. Clues team collected some key evidence from the body and the crime spot. The body was shifted to the Markapur Government Area Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and investigation is on.

