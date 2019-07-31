Three cops penalised for riding without helmets in Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Three police personnel, including one ASI-ranked officer, were penalised for not wearing helmet while driving on city roads, as part of a campaign to create traffic awareness among public. Vizianagaram traffic police, led by DSP L Mohana Rao, conducted a special drive on helmets at the APSRTC complex and high bridge road on Tuesday morning.

As a part of the drive, police stopped the vehicles of police officers and imposed fine. Two female constables and one ASI rank officer were fined along with other bikers.Following the directives of SP B Raja Kumari, the district police officials are mulling to make helmet mandatory in Vizianagaram. Majority of fatalities during road accidents occur for not wearing helmet.

Keeping this in view, the police are mulling to implement the helmet rule strictly, the DSP told mediapersons.“As a part of creating awareness among the public, we have imposed a minimum fine of `135 for helmet-less driving. The fine would be hefty after completion of the awareness drive. We are also insisting the bikers not to drive without hemets,” he added.