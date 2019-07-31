Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth attempts suicide before Ongole police station

The SP appointed two DSP rank officers to conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations of Naga Raju.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  In a shocking incident, a youth Tanneeru Naga Raju (30), attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol and setting himself afire in front of the Singarayakonda police station on Tuesday 
alleging that ASI was harassing him for bribe to withdraw cases registered against him. The police rescued him and shifted him to the nearby hospital. He was later admitted to Ongole - RIMS Hospital for better treatment. Doctors said his condition is critical. 

According to the police, and victim’s wife, T Naga Raju, was accused in a case related to a dispute in the family. Siddhartha Koushal, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Prakasam district, strongly condemned the allegations levelled against the ASI and said the person who had  attempted suicide was an accused facing trial in a court. So, the police cannot intervene in the matter. The SP appointed two DSP rank officers to conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations of Naga Raju. Ongole and Kandukur DSPs will probe the allegations, the SP said.

